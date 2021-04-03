Clear
Huntsville travel business optimistic after CDC updates coronavirus guidelines

The CDC says if you're fully vaccinated, you can travel freely without a COVID test and quarantining.

Posted: Apr 3, 2021 12:24 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2021 12:24 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

The CDC updated its guidelines Friday stating if fully vaccinated against coronavirus, you can travel within the United States without​​ needing a COVID test or being quarantined afterward.

WAAY-31 spoke with a travel agent in Huntsville as they prepare for a surge of people, pent up for a year by the pandemic, now ready to get out and take a trip.

We spoke with the owner of Wonderous Adventures and she told us business is picking back up and this new guidance just has her hopeful, and excited for the summer.

"I know that I've seen an uptick in business in the last two months. I think I'm up 25% from where I was last year," said Racheal Ralph.

Racheal Ralph works with Wonderous Adventures travel agency and she told us this year will be a great one for travel.

Last year, she noticed many people were nervous to get on a cruise ship or plane...but now, they want to get out and do something​​

"We're humans. We need to have that face-to-face. Videos just don't do it. It's good for your mental health, your actual physical health," said Abigail Peterson.

Abigail Peterson told us she can't wait to get on a plane again and just enjoy life.

If you haven't been fully vaccinated, the CDC still says to avoid unnecessary travel.

But Peterson says she knows everyone is doing their best to say safe.

Especially airline companies.

"The airlines, they were one of the first industries to be hit so I do think they're taking the precautions that they need to to make sure to make as many people comfortable in any situation and keep everybody safe," said Peterson.

At Huntsville International Airport, a spokesperson told WAAY-31 travel hasn't really slowed down and they're looking forward to a great and safe summer season.

This rings true at Wonderous Adventures as well and Ralph is seeing it in her clients: a need for more exploration.

"Send me somewhere where I can see this nation of ours because I never really thought to see our nation and I'm seeing a lot of that," said Ralph.

A representative for Huntsville International Airport told us they will​​ be keeping COVID restrictions like masking and 6-foot markers in place.

Even though the state and county mask mandate is ending a week from today, they said federal travel guidelines will still be followed.

If you do decide to travel and you're not fully vaccinated, the CDC suggests getting tested 1 to 3 days before​​ your trip and again, 3 to 5 days afterwards.

They also say you should quarantine for a week after the trip even if the test says negative.

