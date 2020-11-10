Huntsville therapist explains how to care for your mental health during the coronavirus pandemic

A new study says people who've had coronavirus may have a higher risk of being diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

WAAY 31 spoke with a mental health specialist on what people can do to stay healthy mentally.

One therapist told us to avoid feeling depressed or super anxious, there are small things you can do to protect your mental health during this pandemic.

You can call a friend or a family member, or just take the time to take care of yourself.

"This particular season that we're in, we don't know how long it's going to last, but we need to just be able to move through it in a way that on the other side of it, we're okay," said Terra Barley.

A study published in the journal, Lancet Psychiatry, suggests coronavirus patients could develop anxiety or depression because of the prolonged isolation of being in quarantine.

Wellstone Behavioral Health Center therapist Terra Barley says as we continue to deal with this pandemic, there are things we can do to prevent ourselves from getting too down in the dumps.

"We kind of want to pay attention to those little red flags where we're not engaging in our environment the way that we normally do, and then at that point, we want to think of ways we can kind of cope," she said.

She says you could do something like exercising or getting outside to get fresh air, but one of the main things to do is to acknowledge that something may be wrong, and then start working on getting better.

"A lot of times, we get overwhelmed and feel like we're not doing enough and so it's important to be kind to yourself. You're doing the best that you can with the resources you have," she said.

With coronavirus in children, social interaction is vital, but Barley says it's important for adults, too, especially with the winter months approaching.