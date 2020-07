The number of coronavirus cases among area youth continues to grow across North Alabama.

WAAY 31's Najahe Sherman spoke to a 16-year-old who tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Scott and Ella Weaver Scott and Ella Weaver

Ella Weaver shared her experience and encourages other area youth to take precautions.

Her father, Scott Weaver spoke with Najahe about his message for other parents during this difficult time.

Hear from both of them in the video above