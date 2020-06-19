Huntsville small business thankful for community grant

50 businesses in Madison County received a $5,000 donation to help with financial strains and add relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

The non-profit Neighborhood Concepts says it all started with finding a good way to use a donation from Facebook

WAAY-31 spoke to the owner of one the businesses receiving money on what they plan to do with it.

The owners of Offbeat Coffee Studio told us it plans to use the $5,000 grant to open a second location that’s drive up and pick up only.

"This is really helping us to get back up and we've started hiring for that," said Kyle Husband.

Kyle Husband is the co-owner of the Offbeat Coffee Studio.

He told us the money came at just the right time.

"We see ourselves as a gathering place and unfortunately we had to stop," he said.

Husband says with the money they'll be opening a second store in Huntsville.

But at this location, it's only drive thru and pick up only... which was stopped for construction when the pandemic got worse in North Alabama.

He said the coronavirus hit everybody hard and he's thankful the community is supporting small businesses.

"We're not out of the woods yet. We dont know what the near future has to hold but we're feeling really good right now," he said.

Husband told us if there would be another statewide shutdown, that second location would be open and they can move everyone there and not have to lay anyone else off.