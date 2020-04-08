One Huntsville business has made a way for people to not only support small businesses, but also healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know that they've been stretched thin here lately, so it's always nice to give back, especially to our first responders and hospital teams," Matt McLellan, the owner of Absolute Nutrition, said.
Like many small businesses, McLellan's has been taking a financial hit because of the coronavirus. As a way to keep his business running and help out local hospital workers, McLellan is allowing his customers to order coffee and fit meals online and list it as a donation to the hospital of their choice.
He then delivers those meals to the hospital staff, free of charge. He said he's already made deliveries to hospitals in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur, and each person has been extremely grateful.
"They're very appreciative, several of them have been a little teary eyed receiving some meals. They were just excited to see the community rally around them," he said.
McLellan said they'll continue to do this along with other efforts until the need is no longer there.
Related Content
- Huntsville small business taking customer donations to hospitals
- Huntsville small business owners, managers worry about future with 3-week coronavirus shutdown
- How to help small businesses during coronavirus pandemic
- Huntsville Hospital discusses coronavirus, new clinic
- Huntsville Hospital Heart Center offering virtual appointments
- North Alabama non-profit trying to help small businesses survive coronavirus crisis
- Struggling North Alabama small businesses faced with possible new financial challenge
- Federal loans could help North Alabama small businesses in coronavirus crisis
- Small businesses confront the first rent check day as the coronavirus ramps up in Alabama