Huntsville small business taking customer donations to hospitals

One Huntsville business has made a way for people to not only support small businesses, but also healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that they've been stretched thin here lately, so it's always nice to give back, especially to our first responders and hospital teams," Matt McLellan, the owner of Absolute Nutrition, said.

Like many small businesses, McLellan's has been taking a financial hit because of the coronavirus. As a way to keep his business running and help out local hospital workers, McLellan is allowing his customers to order coffee and fit meals online and list it as a donation to the hospital of their choice.

He then delivers those meals to the hospital staff, free of charge. He said he's already made deliveries to hospitals in Huntsville, Madison and Decatur, and each person has been extremely grateful.

"They're very appreciative, several of them have been a little teary eyed receiving some meals. They were just excited to see the community rally around them," he said.

McLellan said they'll continue to do this along with other efforts until the need is no longer there.