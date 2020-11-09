Huntsville small business owner happy about reopening under new Safer at Home Order

A small business owner in Huntsville is opening back up in a new facility after taking a hard financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

WAAY 31 caught up with the owner of an event rental facility about what she and others are seeing now that we're months into this pandemic.

The owner of Studio 53 told us she had to be patient after taking a hard financial hit back in May and wasn't sure if she would be able to stay open.

Now, she's in a new venue and has a message for all small business owners trying to get through this pandemic.

"If it hadn't of been for people continuing to call, I don't think I would have seen the promise. I would have been like, well, no one's calling but people are starting to get married and they're doing more smaller weddings," said Tiffany Draper.

Draper is the owner of Studio 53 and she said it took a lot of patience, praying and planning to get her business back on its feet. She held a grand opening event this weekend at her new location on Mastin Lake Drive and gave encouraging words to all her vendors.

One vendor, Build-a-Bride Huntsville, told us she's thankful Studio 53 is back, but she's taken some hits of her own in the bridal business.

"Appointments have not been very good this year just because we're not able to get to the bridal events and get word out about Build-a-Bride," said Cheryl Eder.

Eder told us the good thing about this pandemic is that more people are looking to shop local and brides are looking to have smaller weddings, so she's hopeful.

In the 6 months it took Draper to reassess her business, she told us she hopes other small business owners know they can make it, too.

"The first thing to know is that you have to know is just start, so start," said Draper.

Draper also told us she's excited to work now that entertainment venues can operate at full capacity under the new Safer at Home Order. She will still be re-enforcing social distancing, masks, the use of hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.