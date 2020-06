Beauregard’s restaurant in Huntsville says due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the area, it will be offering only curbside pickup or GrubSouth delivery.

“In light of the rising cases of coronavirus in the area, we feel it’s our duty to protect our employees and customers,” the restaurant posted to Facebook on Friday.

It says this will start June 29 and last until there’s a decrease of people testing positive.

You can read the full Facebook post below: