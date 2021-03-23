Huntsville bar and restaurant sees more foot traffic as people get vaccinated against coronavirus

The head chef and general manager of The Poppy & Parliament in Downtown Huntsville said it's overwhelming to see individuals on the square again.

"People saying, you know, this is my first time coming out in a year, and it's very powerful to see that, and it's exciting for us," said Kristen Caroselli.

She said just a few weeks ago, a group of older adults came in, celebrating getting their coronavirus vaccines.

"It was a room full of people who hadn't been out in a year," said Caroselli. "It was unbelievable to see the smiles on their faces, engage and eat with one another outside."

Those vaccinated at John Hunt Park said they're eager to get back to indoor dining. Others said they'll wait a little longer to be cautious.

"I think will wait six months, to be sure," said Robert Clark. "'Cause it's better to be sure than to take a chance."

Clark said he hasn't seen his great grandchild for over a year. He said he won't stop wearing his mask until it's safe, too.

Bill Caudilly said he will continue to go to restaurants safely. He said it's important to support businesses during this time.