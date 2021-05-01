Huntsville restaraunt happy to host outdoor block party and ready for more

Saturday, the United States marked a milestone of vaccinating more than 100,000,000 people with their COVID shot.

While the weather was the perfect start to the historic day, hundreds of people went downtown to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a safe and fun way.

"Personally, I've been energized by the presence of the crowd. Feeding over their energy gives us the energy to play more music and keep the party hot," said Arthur Martin.

That was actually the DJ who says Saturday was more than what he expected.

Especially after such a hard summer of not being able to entertain.

WAAY-31 spoke with him and La Esquina Cocina's owners on why it was so important for them and customers.

The restaurant owners say they know people are ready to be out and about with friends and family and they wanted to offer an outdoor event to do just that.

Holmes Avenue was shut down for 4 hours to host an outdoor block party where you could social distance on your own, while still having fun.

There were drinks, live musicians and an all around good time on Holmes Avenue Saturday evening.

La Esquina Cocina hosted a block party and shut Holmes Avenue down

Their decision to do this was because they say more people are getting vaccinated and it's time for some safe fun.

"That anxiety really took people to a different place. So we're for whatever makes people comfortable. We want people to enjoy our place, enjoy our wonderful food and our staff," said Megan Garcia.

Megan Garcia is the co-owner of the Mexican restaurant and she said the results were more than she could have imagined.

People were happy and laughing and some say it even felt like old times, before COVID.

"People were getting real disappointed and now we can appreciate life," said Charles Reagan.

Alabama still has a way to go in vaccinating people across the board but because of the efforts made, it allows for more people to gather safely outdoors.

The CDC is optimistic about the nation fully reopening by or around July 1st.

With Saturday's early Cinco de Mayo celebration it showed DJ, Arthur Martin there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"Keep on moving back to life. We've been down but not knocked out and we're coming back to life," he said.

The Garcias told us this is just the start to hopefully more outdoor events and festivals, and they say they it felt good to see everyone enjoying themselves and feeling comfortable.

"This is such a big celebration. We missed out on a few other holidays like st. Patrick's Day and Mardi Gras so it's really good to see everybody coming out and celebrating Cinco de Mayo," said Megan.

All of this will happen again on Wednesday night.

Masks are still encouraged while inside and per the latest CDC guidelines, outside as well if you're not fully vaccinated.