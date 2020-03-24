Huntsville residents struggling after losing jobs from Coronavirus

While many companies are able to have employees work from home during the Coronavirus crisis, several have had to close or limit hours, leaving people without the jobs they depend on.

"Terrifying, just instant fear," said Huntsville resident, Rendi Hernandez

Some people who work for restaurants and small businesses are losing their jobs because of the Coronavirus.

"I actually just got a new job at oral arts. I've probably been there for about two weeks but they started doing temporary layoffs with all the dentist offices closing around," said resident, Breonna Davis.

Both Rendi Hernandez and Breonna Davis are out of work.

"You don't know what you're going to do. I mean, when I get my paycheck tomorrow, then what," said Hernandez.

Hernandez used to work at a restaurant. Today, she isn't sure how she's going to pay her bills.

"It's sleepless nights, this isn't a vacation. It's not any of that. It's pretty terrifying," said Hernandez.

Hernandez was in the middle of moving to a new home when she got laid off. Now, friends are letting her stay at their house.

"Luckily we've had the ability to stay here for a couple of weeks longer," said Hernandez.

Hernandez isn't the only person receiving help from friends and family.

"My grandparents actually had to bring us groceries," said Davis.

Davis also says she is also receiving help paying for food for her five dogs.

"It just broke my heart thinking I wasn't going to have enough money to feed them," said Davis.

Both Davis and Hernandez say they are doing everything they can to support themselves.

"I lose a lot of sleep at night, I know a lot of us do," said Davis.

Both Davis and Hernandez say they have already filed for unemployment and are actively searching for jobs at grocery stores.

To file for unemployment, go to https://labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx