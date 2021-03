An event is being held this Thursday to help those who are struggling to apply to Huntsville's emergency rental assistance program.

It will be held at the Bob Harrison Senior Wellness and Advocacy Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Courtesy of District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards

You must schedule an appointment by calling (256) 519-2040.

The event is being sponsored by District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith and District 6 Commissioner Violet Edwards.