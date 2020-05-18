Huntsville recreation centers enforce new guidelines

Parks and recreation centers in Huntsville are taking a step closer to the new normal. Today several facilities re-opened with restrictions to keep people safe.

In the gym at Optimist Recreation Center, green tape is lining benches to show people where to sit so that they are six feet apart.

The supervisor of Optimist Recreation Center says group sports are limited and people can play basketball by themselves as long as they social distance.

The City of Huntsville says any close contact sports like soccer, basketball, and lacrosse are not allowed.

The city says staff will routinely sanitize restrooms and high touch areas, and you're encouraged to wear a mask if you can.

Employees at Optimist Recreation Center say they are doing everything they can to keep people safe.

"We are looking to find activities in which people can stay active and keep their distance from each other. For instance, I have walkers. They can walk around the gym," said supervisor, Brent Avery.

All weight rooms, splash pads, playgrounds, and pavilions and park restrooms are still closed.

The supervisor at Optimist Recreation Center says he is encouraging people to bring their own equipment, like their own basketball.

Several of the city's pools reopened today too. They're only open for swimming laps.

For more information on safety rules and guidelines, click here.