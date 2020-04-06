Clear
Huntsville program offers temporary employment for workers affected by coronavirus

Each eligible employee can earn $10 an hour for up to 40 hours a week.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 1:59 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A joint program is now offering temporary employment for workers affected by coronavirus in Huntsville.

Downtown Huntsville, along with Downtown Charitable Fund and Land Trust of North Alabama, partnered together for it. The Land Trust will hire people to remove invasive Japanese honeysuckle plants from trails on Monte Sano.

Each eligible employee can earn $10 an hour for up to 40 hours a week. To be eligible, workers must prove they were a Downtown Huntsville food, beverage, or retail industry employee who, effective April 1, was laid off for reasons related to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Email the Land Trust at jobs@landtrustnal.org for more information. The deadline is April 15 by 5 p.m. 

