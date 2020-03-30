Huntsville police respond to calls of ‘non-essential’ businesses not following coronavirus rules

The Huntsville Police Department said it contacted about 20 businesses on Monday after receiving complaints about them not following Gov. Kay Ivey's order about non-essential businesses either closing to changing the way they operate to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Failure to comply with the guidelines (which you can read here) can result in a fine of $500.

The complaints were either that employers were not following guidelines or that they were allowing customers inside the store, said Lt. Michael Johnson, police spokesman.

Johnson said the businesses either were called or visited in person.

For retail stores it was the fact they could not open for the public to come inside and meander around and make purchases, Johnson said.

However, he said, people can make purchases online and employees can deliver them curbside.

For employers it was the fact they could have employees at work (regardless of number of employees) as long as the general public was not inside the business and employees were 6 feet apart during working hours, Johnson said.

Police did not shut down any businesses Monday and no fines were levied, Johnson said.