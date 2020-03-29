Huntsville police reinforcing social distancing at public spaces

Huntsville Police is now reinforcing social distancing by issuing citations if you are with 10 or more people.

WAAY-31 spoke with law enforcement and people in the community who support this decision.

Huntsville Police told us they'll be riding around and checking public spaces like the park, poolside areas and the courthouse to make sure people are keeping a 6-foot distance from one another.

If not, you could be hit with a fine up to $200.

"We're doing projects everyday and walking, we're calling people, writing people letters. We're doing variety of things, we're staying busy, but we learn something new everyday," said Rusty Stephenson.

Rusty and his wife Connie were taking a walk around the courthouse square enjoying the weather and all while practicing social distancing.

They say its important people continue to follow the state's guidelines and avoid large groups.

"Why would you get in a group when the federal government and state is asking you not to do that," he said.

In Huntsville, public parks are still open but Huntsville police told us if they catch groups of 10 or more, they will issue a fine of up to $200 and a misdemeanor charge.

Stephenson says its been tough adjusting to all these changes, but is remaining hopeful.

"Just seeing this country come together, forget politics, and help everybody. Feed the homeless, help your neighbor. I just hope some of that stays with us after. It's a time to come together," he said.

Huntsville police and city officials will be out monitoring for as long as this pandemic continues.