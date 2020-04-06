Huntsville police employee tests positive for coronavirus

Huntsville police say an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the department, the employee was tested on March 25 and did not receive a result back until Friday, April 3. The employee was quarantined during that time frame.

Police say the same employee was tested again and received a negative result. They will return to work after one more test.

The police department said it’s had approximately 18 employees tested for coronavirus. They were quarantined and have since received negative test results.

“Our manpower has not been negatively impacted by any of the previously quarantined employees,” Huntsville Police Lt. Michael Johnson said.