Huntsville pharmacy sees spike in people getting vaccinated, but not enough to stop pandemic

As the Delta variant is becoming a serious concern across the country, medical professionals are urging people to get vaccinated now against coronavirus.

At Sparkman Pharmacy, they told WAAY-31 more people are coming in to get vaccinated.

They told us they've seen more people in the last two weeks than some have seen since the beginning of the year, but, it's not still not making a dent in how many more we need before we can reach herd immunity.

"We know for a fact these vaccines work, we know for a fact these vaccines keep people alive and that's going to be the important thing that we continue to educate the population on," said Dr. Alan Watson.

Watson is one of the pharmacists at Sparkman Pharmacy and he told us within the last 2 weeks seeing more people get vaccinated is encouraging, but some local doctors are saying it's not enough to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"It actually affects the whole entire body and the system so it's actually the main reason you should get the vaccine because there's so many things that can take place from getting the infection and the flu-like symptoms are the last of it," said Dr. Aruna Arora, president of the Madison County Medical Society.

Now, with 2 different variants out there, we've learned even if you are vaccinated you can still pass the virus to others.

The difference is, most of the people dying from COVID right now are those who are un-vaccinated.

That's why medical professionals are urging people to wear masks indoors whether you're vaccinated or not.

"Someone who is vaccinated, if they transmit it to someone, that 1% chance of transmitting it to someone who isn't vaccinated, I mean that can spread like wildfire to other people," said Dr. Kym Middleton, a pediatrician.

With schools starting right around the corner and more people returning to work, Dr. Watson says it's imperative we do the right thing not only for ourselves but for the children and those who cannot get vaccinated due to health reasons.

"We have to do this. We have to do this to protect each other. We can't make choices that have a negative impact on other people's lives just because we're scared," he said.

Dr. Watson told us what we're looking at right now as far as hospitalizations and the aggressiveness of the Delta variant is very unsettling.

He says those who have doubts, should trust the science, because without out it, we will be in the same place we were last year but possibly worse.