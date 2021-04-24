Huntsville pharmacy happy to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccines

After an 11-day halt on the Johnson and Johnson vaccinations, shots were once again administered.

The government says they can resume efforts Saturday after learning the shot does cause some health issues.

WAAY-31 spoke with one Huntsville pharmacy on how they'll help you make an informed decision if you do want the vaccine.

At Chase Pharmacy the team told us they will do everything in their power to help you get your vaccine.

They know a lot of people are hesitant due to the Johnson and Johnson causing some women to have rare blood clots, but they believe the good still outweighs the bad in this fight against COVID.

After 11 days the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine resumes.

Health officials temporarily stopped administration of the vaccine after learning it sent 15 women to the hospital with unusual and rare blood clots.

Causing 3 of them to die.

At Chase Pharmacy, employees know it may make you hesitant, but they're there to help.

"Feel free to call us. We can talk to you about your concerns. We can go over some of the fears you may have and make sure it's the right thing for you," said Grant Hershbine.

Grant Hershbine is a certified pharmacy technician at Chase and he says they will walk you through everything.

Including the new warning label the FDA about the blood clots and other health concerns that may​​ occur with this particular vaccine.

Even with some of the unknowns, it still has some people like Charles Hderfield happy he was able to get this particular one-shot dose.

"I said I do need to get the vaccine because I do want to associate with my granddaughter and my grandson and I went ahead to schedule to get it because it was the first available," said Hoderfield.

Hoderfield he had no side effects... not even a sore arm.

But those experiencing the rare blood clots were women under the age of 50.

Still, he believes getting vaccinated is a crucial part of tackling this pandemic.

"They wouldn't allow to put the stuff in you if it hasn't been tested somehow. I'm just ready to get out of these masks and get on with life," he said.

For health workers like Hershbine, it's been a long year but he's thankful to be apart of the journey to keep people safe.

"We're just so grateful that we get to be part of vaccinating people and making sure everyone's healthy," he said.

At Chase the team told WAAY-31 all you have to do is call and if you want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

You could get it as early as next week.

But, if you feel you are at risk for this one, the good thing is there are 2 others to choose from.