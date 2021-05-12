Huntsville pediatrician says it's a good idea for adolescents to get COVID vaccine

Starting Thursday, children ages 12 to 15 can be scheduled to get their Pfizer vaccine shot.

It comes hours after U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in adolescents.

CVS is already scheduling for kids and WAAY spoke with a doctor about why it's an important decision to think about.

A Huntsville pediatrician Dr. Angelique Andrews told us younger children getting this vaccine is good because it can slow the spread within your household if parents and adolescents are both vaccinated.

"High school students are very social. Whether it's between girlfriends and boyfriends, whether it's between sports, they're meant to be social. This is the most social time of your life," said Andrews, chief medical officer at Happi Health.

The CDC says in clinical trials within this age group, there were no serious adverse effects and parents should have nothing to fear.

"It is the same vaccine, so it's been well-studied because many of us have gotten it and there's been millions of doses given," said Andrews.

Studies show mostly everyone who gets the COVID vaccine will have soreness or pain at the injection site and possibly some body aches, but any side effects usually go away within 2 days.

Andrews says if you want your child to get vaccinated just know it may not be at their doctor's office.

"Because it's the pfizer vaccine that's been approved first, I think most parents need to understand that many of the pediatric offices will not have them. They will be places like Huntsville Hospital because of the refrigeration factor, not because of any other reasons," said Andrews.

Andrews also says there is no difference in this vaccine than what anybody else is getting.