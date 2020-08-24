Huntsville oncologists say they want patients to keep going to appointments

Throughout the pandemic, health care providers have encouraged people to continue going to the doctor for preventative care.

Now, North Alabama oncologists say a recent drop in cancer diagnoses could lead to a spike later in the year.

WAAY-31 spoke with a Huntsville doctor about what he's seeing among patients.

At the Clearview Cancer Institute, doctors say they've seen fewer peopled diagnosed with different cancers during the the coronavirus pandemic.

They say it's mainly because fewer people are coming in for appointments.

Staff here said they want you to know they're taking precautions so you should feel safe seeing your doctor.

"We did see there were a lot less diagnoses in the April, May period and we think it may have been the consequence of unfortunately less screenings modalities," said Dr. J.R. Nicholson.

He told us their data shows a nearly 40% decrease in cancer diagnoses this April compared to last April.

He says he's worried about what that means in the long term.

Nicholson said April's drop could lead to more people having an increased risk for additional cancers.

He said others run the risk of a delayed diagnosis if they reschedule an appointment.

Nicholson told us at CCI they're doing all they can to keep you safe even before you walk in the door.

"The 24 hours or so before we're making sure patients aren't particularly active symptomatic and if they are, and been tested with swabs for COVID-19 exposure," he said.

And that's not all.

They're temperature checking everyone who walks through the front door, asking screening questions, emphasizing the use of masks and Plexiglass and social distancing.

Since May, he says they've seen slow and steady increases in the number of people getting cancer screenings.

That's something Nichols says he hopes to see continue.

"Even if something is caught much earlier that's always going to be in the patient's favor versus later diagnoses, avoiding screening measures so we do want to emphasize we feel it's safe for patients to re-implement their screening and pre-screening measures," he said.