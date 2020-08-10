Huntsville nursing home caring for 16 residents with coronavirus

A Huntsville nursing home on Monday confirmed it’s caring for multiple residents with coronavirus.

Diversicare of Big Springs in Huntsville said in a statement posted to its website that “Residents and designated representatives have been notified.”

The facility said it's had residents and team members who tested positive, and it’s been in contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health and officials at the CDC.

In the statement, the facility said it’s currently caring for 16 residents with coronavirus. It says limits on visitation will continue, and it’s working to make sure residents can connect with their loved ones by phone, text or video chat.

