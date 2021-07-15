Huntsville non-profits still seeing increase in calls for help even after a year and half of COVID crisis

More of your neighbors are calling for help to move past the COVID pandemic.

In Thursday’s "Connecting North Alabama", two non-profit organizations in Huntsville are seeing significant increase in calls from people needing food and financial assistance.

WAAY-31 talked to them about the help those organizations are providing.

United Way's 2-1-1 program manager told us the amount of calls they get on a monthly basis has increased by nearly 300 more people.

We were told it's due to more people not only using their ride share program for job-related assistance as well as financial services.

"We've just seen a sustained increase in calls and the need for resources across the community," said Adde Waggoner.

Adde Waggoner is a resource specialist with crisis services of the 2-1-1 program.

She told us the non-profit has been taking more calls over the last year and a half than they've seen in the past.

People can call for rental assistance help, COVID information and so much more, and she says they're not alone.

"We have about 230 groups that we work with. Everyone was kind of experiencing an influx of people coming in, who needed help and again, it's people who had never sought help before," said Shirley Schofield.

Shirley Schofield is the executive director of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

She says access to food had become far and wide for some people and even though as an economy, we're turning some things around, there's a resurgence of help needed right now.

"The first two days of this week, we moved over 200,000 pounds of food which is almost 200,000 meals. There's still a huge number of people who haven't been able to go back to work. Either because their jobs are no longer in existence, or they have people at home that are still high risk. So, we're not out of the woods yet," she said.

You can call 2-1-1 all day, everyday if you need help and someone will assist you with what you need.

If you need help with meals, contact your local food bank to find out where you can get free food.

They have multiple partnerships with schools and churches to help fill the gap.