Huntsville nonprofit sees increase in coronavirus testing

A local nonprofit offering free coronavirus testing says they have more than 100 people a day coming to its facilities to get a test.

A spokesperson for HAPPI Health said they have had to hire 15 new staff members just to keep up with the demand of people wanting to get tested for coronavirus at their two facilities.

All of the coronavirus testing is done outside.

The spokesperson said you will get a rapid test as well as a test that they send out and get the results back a couple of days later. She also said along with the increase in tests, the number of positive tests have gone up as well.

"We have seen the numbers explode probably since the second week of November. People were preparing for Thanksgiving and for getting together with their families, so we've had numbers well over 100 every day since then," said Ann Kepner, operations manager at HAPPI Health.

Now, with that test, HAPPI Health also tests for flu as well, and if you are negative, it will offer free flu vaccines. Thursday night, doctors from the nonprofit gave out free flu vaccines at Manna House.

