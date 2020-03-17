Huntsville mayor to discuss city’s coronavirus response

Mayor Tommy Battle is holding a briefing on Tuesday about the City of Huntsville's coronavirus response.
Battle is giving daily briefings through Friday. They will be at 12 p.m. every day in the Huntsville City Council Chambers on Fountain Circle.
On Monday, the council voted to declare a local state of emergency, which gives Battle power to make decisions quickly if he needs to do so. Read more on that here.
You can watch this briefing live on WAAY 31 and online at WAAYTV.com.
