Huntsville long-term care facility reports nearly three dozen new coronavirus cases in last 14 days

A long-term care facility in Huntsville is reporting more than two dozen new coronavirus cases in the last 14 days.

Signature HealthCARE of Whitesburg Gardens said as of Sunday, 25 residents and eight employees tested positive in the last 14 days.

In total, the facility said 75 residents and 28 employees have tested positive since the pandemic began. Of those, 52 residents have recovered.

In Sunday’s update, the facility said 14 residents and five employees tested positive in the last 24 hours, which is included in the 14-day count and total number of cases to date.

Nine residents passed away from coronavirus. Four of them were in hospice care.

