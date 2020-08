Signature HealthCARE of Whitesburg Gardens, a long-term care facility in Huntsville, gave an update on Thursday about coronavirus cases there.

So far, 46 residents tested positive. Thirty-five were in the last 14 days, and one of them was confirmed in the last 24 hours.

Four residents who tested positive for the virus died. Two of them were in hospice care at the time.

We also know 14 employees tested positive. Seven of those were in the last two weeks.