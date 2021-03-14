Huntsville local leader weighs in city's rental assistance program.

If you're looking for rental assistance, you've been negatively impacted by the pandemic and you live in Huntsville...help is on the way.

Tomorrow the city's website portal will open for those eligable to apply.

WAAY-31 spoke with a local leader on why it's so important that if you're in need of help, you apply as soon as it's available.

"This isn't a free giveaway by the government. This is you receiving what you paid into the government, back," said Dexter Strong

Dexter Strong is a reverend in Huntsville and he says he's thankful the city of Huntsville is taking advantage of federal grant's to help people in need.

Huntsville city council secured $6,000,000 to give people funds for rent and energy consumption.

But there are requirements to be eligible:

Your household income must be at or below 80% of the area's average income, one or more persons in your home must be on unemployment or have in writing they are experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic and you must show proof that you are at risk of being evicted.

Strong says he's thankful city council was able to get a plan in place to distribute these funds... but for some struggling, he worries it may be too late.

"If we want to do what's right, what morality demands, we will get these funds to the people who need it the most, quickly without bureaucratic red tape," he said.

The site is only for those who live within Huntsville city limits.

But Strong knows there's many people who live in unincorporated areas of the county, and says they deserve help as well.

"Get resources in the hands and pockets of working-class Alabamians who have been impacted harmfully by this pandemic. There are no excuses," he said.

The Madison County commission is​​ working on a similar plan for county residents, but right now, there's no date on when that come to fruition.

To find out more information, click here.

There are different qaulifiers for tenants and landlords to apply.