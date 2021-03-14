Clear

Huntsville local leader weighs in city's rental assistance program.

The portal officially opens Monday.

Posted: Mar 14, 2021 9:43 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

If you're looking for rental assistance, you've been negatively impacted by the pandemic and you live in Huntsville...help is on the way.
Tomorrow the city's website portal will open for those eligable to apply.

WAAY-31 spoke with a local leader on why it's so important that if you're in need of help, you apply as soon as it's available.

"This isn't a free giveaway by the government. This is you receiving what you paid into the government, back," said Dexter Strong

Dexter Strong is a reverend in Huntsville and he says he's thankful the city of Huntsville is taking advantage of federal grant's to help people in need.

Huntsville city council secured $6,000,000 to give people funds for rent and energy consumption.

But there are requirements to be eligible:

Your household income must be at or below 80% of the area's average income, one or more persons in your home must be on unemployment or have in writing they are experiencing hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic and you must show proof that you are at risk of being evicted.

Strong says he's thankful city council was able to get a plan in place to distribute these funds... but for some struggling, he worries it may be too late.

"If we want to do what's right, what morality demands, we will get these funds to the people who need it the most, quickly without bureaucratic red tape," he said.

The site is only for those who live within Huntsville city limits.

But Strong knows there's many people who live in unincorporated areas of the county, and says they deserve help as well.

"Get resources in the hands and pockets of working-class Alabamians who have been impacted harmfully by this pandemic. There are no excuses," he said.

The Madison County commission is​​ working on a similar plan for county residents, but right now, there's no date on when that come to fruition.

To find out more information, click here.

There are different qaulifiers for tenants and landlords to apply.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 503305

Reported Deaths: 10327
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson726761425
Mobile36694753
Madison32892479
Tuscaloosa24547431
Montgomery22975537
Shelby22499226
Baldwin20091294
Lee15138163
Calhoun14055301
Morgan13865258
Etowah13485335
Marshall11510217
Houston10198267
Elmore9633196
Limestone9483142
St. Clair9128230
Cullman9062184
Lauderdale8683216
DeKalb8578178
Talladega7709167
Walker6689268
Jackson6573105
Autauga641695
Blount6288129
Colbert6031125
Coffee5287105
Dale4700108
Russell412534
Franklin404882
Covington4014108
Chilton3955106
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3669143
Clarke346356
Dallas3444144
Chambers3441112
Pike294974
Marion294898
Lawrence287092
Winston260369
Bibb247958
Marengo246758
Geneva241771
Pickens227257
Barbour218153
Hale213472
Butler203866
Fayette203358
Henry184242
Cherokee178842
Randolph167541
Monroe167339
Washington158238
Macon148945
Crenshaw148455
Clay146954
Cleburne141141
Lamar135133
Lowndes133952
Wilcox124626
Bullock118539
Conecuh107525
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91224
Greene88732
Choctaw57123
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events