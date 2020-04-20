Huntsville liquor stores see increased sales during coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization says a drink at the end of the day may hurt your chances of fighting the coronavirus.

The WHO says alcohol weakens your immune system and says contrary to rumors going around, drinking will not destroy the virus or stimulate your immune system.

But despite these warnings, liquor stores in North Alabama told us they're seeing an increase in sales.

WAAY 31 talked to one of them about the who's recommendation that governments take another look at rules and regulations surrounding alcohol sales.

Even though liquor sales are up, customers we spoke with say they don't think limiting or reducing sales will help flatten the curve.

They say they think it's up to that person to make their own decision.

"It's a personal decision. So if someone wants to drink themselves to death, go drink," said Hal Henderson.

Henderson said he comes to Beverage Depot and Spirits to grab a drink every once in awhile.

The owner of the store told us he's noticed since the coronavirus outbreak, that more and more people are coming into the store and they're coming more often.

Henderson told us he's an essential worker, and is still going to work every day and after working longer hours he looks forward to winding down at home.

"Looking forward to a few days off which is why I'm here to entertain myself and Netflix and chill alone," he said.

The World Health Organization says drinking excessively during a lock down like this can open the door to violence and mental and physical health issues.

But the Beverage Depot owner and several customers we spoke with said they think that's an extreme scenario.

Henderson and other people said restricting alcohol sales is going too far.

"On a personal level it doesn't really matter to me. I can find other ways to entertain myself. But as an opinion, I don't think the government or the World Health Organization should be making those decisions," he said.

We've reached out to the city of Huntsville and Governor Kay Ivey to see if they've thought about the recommendation and we're waiting to hear back.

The World Health Organization recommends not drinking at all right now.