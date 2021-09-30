Huntsville leaders speak on importance of getting ahead of the pandemic

Health officials still urge people to wear masks and to get vaccinated as Alabama and Madison County's Covid-19 cases continue to decline.

In Madison County, the positive COVID rate is down to 15.5% from 22% just two weeks ago.

Huntsville Hospital's president says even though things are improving, it's not the time to let your guard down.

"The numbers are looking good because I think we're wearing masks and people are doing right when they're out and about, so as a reminder, a good time to get your vaccine and always wear your mask when you're out and about doing things," said Tracy Doughty, the hospital's president and chief operating officer.

As the first set of booster shots were administered Wednesday at John Hunt Park, health officials are telling people to get it if they can.

Not only is the demand for vaccines going down, but so is the demand for the monoclonal antibody treatment.

"Monoclonal therapy is not a substitution for the vaccine. You still want to get vaccinated. But, if you do get sick, the monoclonal therapy helps you reduce chance of you getting really sick and being hospitalized," Doughty said.

Also, the United Way of Huntsville is seeing an increase in calls due to the pandemic.

Compared to 2019, the 2-1-1 phone system has been used now more than 19,000 times for things such as resources to getting rental assistance or getting rides to vaccine appointments.

Back in 2019, United Way took nearly 9,000 calls for people looking for help.

The community impact director at the non-profit says she wants to say thank you for allowing them to help in the time of need, and wants to continue to do so so they can reach more people.

"When we collaborate as entities and organizations, individuals, we build our capacity to respond to all kinds of situations, including the pandemic," said Kathy Miller.

Miller says United Way has been partnering with the ride share program, Lyft to get people to vaccine appointments and it's all for free.