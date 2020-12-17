Huntsville health care clinic providing free flu shots, coronavirus testing

One Huntsville health care clinic is working to increase flu vaccinations in the community in addition to providing COVID-19 testing.

HAPPI Health Community Services is hosting a free flu shot vaccination event Thursday at Manna House in Huntsville from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This event is an additional effort the clinic is making to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“A lot of the issues with making sure people get vaccinated for the flu is because the symptoms of flu and the symptoms of coronavirus are very similar and in part of our testing, what we have realized is that many patients who come in very concerned that they have COVID, they actually have the flu because we’re testing for both when they come in,” said Dr. Angelique Andrews, Pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer of HAPPI Health.

Andrews says thanks to funding from the CARES Act, the nonprofit has been able to ramp up COVID-19 testing and flu shots for anyone who wants them, regardless of their insurance status.

“That’s been significant in our community because many adults in our community do not have insurance, especially with the loss of jobs,” Andrews said.

The clinic offers both drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu shots throughout the week at two locations. Individuals receive two tests, one with rapid results and another more specialized test with results in 3-5 days.

Andrews says they’re seeing a huge surge in the number of people coming for drive-up testing since Thanksgiving.

“We have gone from testing 20 to 30 people per day to testing close to 200 people per day,” Andrews said.

The funding they received has enabled them to hire around 15 additional staff members to accommodate the demand, including several individuals bilingual in English/Spanish.

“This has been great because right when coronavirus started, we actually furloughed about one third of our staff. So, we’ve actually now regained what we had and have hired additional,” Andrews said.

HAPPI Health offers drive-up COVID-19 testing and flu shots Monday through Saturday at 807 Franklin Street and Monday through Thursday at 2597 Sparkman Drive. For more information on times and events, visit their website.