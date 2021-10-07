Huntsville has received over 10.7 million dollars for COVID-19 rental and utility assistance

The city of Huntsville has received more than 10.7 million dollars in federal money in 2021 for rental and utility assistance related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The funding comes from the U.S. Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The city helped about 630 households pay rent and utilities with an initial $6 million received in January.

Huntsville then requested more funding and was allocated an additional 4.7 million dollars to help families still struggling through the pandemic.

In September of 2021, there were more than 600 evictions pending in the Madison County Court system. That's a 72% increase for the average number of evictions in September.

“This assistance is intended to be transitional, meaning that it will help someone who fell behind in rent payments, and when they’re able to resume working, they will not have a huge financial burden," said Huntsville Manager of Community Development Scott Erwin. "It is because we realize the significant impact many families have had financially through the pandemic. This is to get them on a level playing field so they aren’t always playing catch up.”

This funding is specifically for people who live in the city of Huntsville. There are separate assistance programs for Madison County, other areas, and the state.