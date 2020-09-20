Huntsville father-daughter duo think reversed CDC guidelines a good thing

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on coronavirus testing recommendations again.

Now, its suggesting if you don't have symptoms but were exposed to someone with the virus...get tested.

WAAY-31 spoke to a father and daughter duo who recovered from the virus months ago but benefited from these guidelines.

Jodie and Joseph Thomas contracted coronavirus 4 months ago...and they say the constant changes are something that we probably need to get used to.

However, if it wasn't for following the CDC's recommendation at the time... their experience could have ended differently.

"It's about taking care of your neighbor, taking care of your friends, just go get tested. They stick a q-tip up your nose that's about it," said Joseph.

Joseph Thomas tested positive for coronavirus in May.. and he had symptoms.

His daughter... didn't... and still, she was exposed and they both agreed it was best if she got tested.

Turns out she was positive.

Last month, the CDC abruptly changed course...suggesting testing may not be necessary even if you were exposed... as long as you weren't showing symptoms.

This change caused major push-back from health officials.

The Alabama Department of Public Health even suggesting otherwise.

Chief medical officer at Huntsville Hospital Urgent Care, Michael Browning said especially with the upcoming flu season, widespread testing is crucial.

“It may be able to help them understand that it may not be the flu, or may be corona and fortunately for us in our centers we can test for both and hopefully

Get to that decision for you and help you along,” he said.

While the Thomas' say its expected recommendations will change...they are relieved the CDC has gone back to its previous guidelines.

"We don't know if there's a light at the end of the tunnel yet... And even if with all the ordinances we're still doing life and we're still making things happen," said Jodie and Joseph.

The CDC says you should now get tested if you've been around who's infected.

Even if you don't have symptoms and it's been longer than 15 minutes.

Fortunately, for the Thomas', they are healthy and grateful for beating this virus.

"It's been really good for us. Since we came through it it hasn't had any lasting effects it's just really good and I'm just happy to see the numbers going down," they said.

There's several places across Huntsville to get tested including Huntsville hospital urgent care.