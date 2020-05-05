Huntsville farmers market takes safety precautions during coronavirus pandemic

The Greene Street Market is opening Thursday at 4 p.m. in Huntsville.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers market has some new policies in effect.
Tents will be spaced out so people can maintain social distancing. There will also be hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes available.
Only a limited number of customers will be let in at one time. They are asked to wear masks.
The market says these guidelines are in place:
1) Order on-line, by phone or by text with each vendor. Pre-order pickup will be on Greene Street or by going through the market yourself.
2) Drive through the “order line” located in the First Presbyterian parking lot. Volunteers will take your orders, your payment and gather what you need.
3) Visit the market as you always have. For your safety, we will limit the number of people in the market area at one time.
