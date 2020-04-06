Clear

Huntsville extends local state of emergency until April 27

A resolution to extend the local state of emergency was approved on Monday.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 12:11 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 12:42 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Huntsville City Council extended its local state of emergency to be in effect until April 27 at 5 p.m.

The city council declared a state of emergency on March 26, and Monday’s resolution extends it by three weeks.

The state of emergency allows Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city council members to make decisions quickly without going through the usual red tape.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events