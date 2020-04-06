Huntsville extends local state of emergency until April 27

The Huntsville City Council extended its local state of emergency to be in effect until April 27 at 5 p.m.
The city council declared a state of emergency on March 26, and Monday’s resolution extends it by three weeks.
The state of emergency allows Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city council members to make decisions quickly without going through the usual red tape.
