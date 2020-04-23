Huntsville extends city’s coronavirus state of emergency into May

The city of Huntsville’s State of Local Emergency in response to coronavirus now extends until 5 p.m. May 18.
The announcement was made by Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith on Thursday.
The state of emergency allows Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and city council members to make decisions quickly without going through the usual red tape.
