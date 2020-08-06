Coronavirus causing price increases at North Alabama grocery stores

The cost of coronavirus is on the rise.

You’ve probably noticed prices at the grocery store are up and it’s because of the deadly pandemic.

WAAY-31 learned it’s a matter of supply and demand - plus a spike in the cost of labor.

"We've got more people wanting to shop in the grocery store and unfortunately they're having to destroy a lot of their stuff that was deemed for the restaurants and commercial establishments," said Dr. Wafa Hakim Orman, associate professor of economics at University of Alabama in Huntsville.

She told us the pandemic is forcing farmers to sell low demand items at higher prices and letting stores charge more for high demand goods.

"For the potato grower, every potato that's left rotting in the field is money lost. So they want to get this where people will buy it. Unfortunately, it takes time to re-do the way we process food and a lot of it spoils fast," she said.

Orman told us there's not much you can do besides finding a cheaper brand or searching for a low cost grocery.

She hopes manufacturers start making some changes in production to level off costs.

"Nobody likes losing money. Nobody likes seeing this happen. This is disrupting their business as well. So they have an incentive to do it, which means i’m optimistic there’s only a matter of time before they figure it out,” she said.

The Alabama Grocers Association told us this could go on for months.