Huntsville doctor says people who've recently had coronavirus should wait to get vaccine

If you've recently had coronavirus, you might need to wait a few months to get your vaccine.

Dr. Pam Hudson says it's reasonable advice for people to wait several months before getting vaccinated after testing positive for the virus, because those people have antibodies whereas many do not.

"We want to try to reach the most vulnerable people or those folks who have no choice but to be in the public meeting lots and lots of people," said Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO at Crestwood Medical Center.

People like nurses and doctors who are on the frontlines everyday.

"Illness in those folks is going to spread a lot quicker," said Dr. Hudson.

Current data shows that people have three to six months of protection against the virus after contracting it. During that time, those recovered patients will not get coronavirus or not get very sick.

"Our goal here is not necessarily to keep from people getting a little bit sick with it. The goal, the main goal is to avoid severe disease and death," said Dr. Hudson.

That's why building up immunity is so important, especially because coronavirus might not be going away anytime soon.

"I have heard that there is a good bit of supposition that COVID-19 may be the gift that keeps giving and it may be more like influenza, where the virus reinvents itself at various periods of time," said Dr. Hudson.

Dr. Hudson says if you've had coronavirus or both doses of the vaccine, you still need to continue to follow all the preventative measures. You should not change your behavior just because you have antibodies for the virus.