Huntsville doctor says people should wait a few more days to get tested for coronavirus after Thanksgiving

If you didn't follow coronavirus safety guidelines over Thanksgiving, you've got a few more days before a test can show if you did or did not catch the virus.

It's been four days since Thanksgiving, and if you think you might have contracted the virus, you need to avoid other people as much as possible, starting now.

"After any exposure, a person should wait seven days minimum before they can go ahead and get themselves tested," said Dr. Hafsa Siddiqui.

Siddiqui is an infectious disease specialist at Huntsville Hospital. She says people are more likely to contract the virus around family and friends.

"People should be cautious about being with family and friends, because people tend not to wear their masks and tend not to have social distancing when you're among the family and friends. So, you do have higher chance of acquisition of infection with family and friends," Dr. Siddiqui said.

And if you were exposed to coronavirus over the holiday weekend and you're waiting those seven days to get tested, you should minimize contact with others.

"Ideally, they should be not going to big gatherings and whenever they go out or for people who were not in big gatherings, they should avoid the contact," said Dr. Siddiqui.

On average, the Huntsville Hospital system is conducting 600 coronavirus tests a day, but on the weekends, testing slows down.

"Over the weekends, it's a little bit slow because of the Fever and Flu Clinic on the Governors Drive is closed. So, we have less number of tests that we need to run," said Dr. Siddiqui.

Doctors and nurses expect coronavirus cases to increase over the next two weeks because of Thanksgiving gatherings. They've been seeing a rise in cases after holidays and big social gatherings over the course of the pandemic.

Make sure you're doing your part to help stop the spread of coronavirus by wearing your mask, social distancing and washing your hands.