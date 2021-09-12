Huntsville couple gets surprise wedding ceremony after dealing with COVID and more.

One family got their happily ever after Sunday after a mom surprised her daughter and son-in-law with the wedding ceremony they couldn't have earlier this year.

Tatiyana Moore caught COVID just days before her wedding and didn't get to have an official ceremony.

Sunday, that all changed.

WAAY-31 got to go to the big event to show you what this means for the family.

There wasn't a dry eye in the room as this long-awaited ceremony finally took place.

TatyAna and David’s family and friends told me they both deserved this moment.

"We don't want them to look back and be devastated, so we came up with this idea," said Tabatha Pritchett.

Tabatha Pritchett is the mother of the bride and she told us it's been a rough year for them all.

She is battling cancer, her sister died of COVID and then her own daughter tested positive the week of her wedding.

The plan was to postpone the wedding until TatyAna got better, but she still hasn't fully healed.

"Well they thought she had blood clots on her lungs from COVID. It ended up being double pneumonia," said Pritchett.

TatyAna is doing much better now, but her family knew they had to do something to show how much they care.

"It was always nothing. So, it makes it so easy to give this to her," said her mother.

They planned a surprise ceremony and told TatyAna it was just a double date type of event.

When the time finally came, TatyAna and her husband were both clearly surprised.

It became a celebration of their love and marriage, officially, this time.

The happily married couple say they're grateful for everything.

"Thank you for them pushing through for me and making sure what's in my heart is not being negated by what I'm saying. And for making everything so special from top to bottom. Our wedding, this, it's all very special so thank you to all y'all for that," said the Moores.

TatyAna and David told WAAY-31 they weren’t expecting anything like this but are happy their family decided to do this for them.

It reminds them of how precious life really is.