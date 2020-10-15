Huntsville company begins rolling out faster coronavirus testing

As businesses and companies work to bring their employees back to the office safely, a Huntsville-based company is offering a service that provides quick turnaround coronavirus testing with a greater sense of reliability.

Kailos Genetics launched the viral suppression program called Assure Sentinel, which allows companies to test employees frequently using saliva-based samples called ViraWash.

"We're more aligned with the RT-PCR based testing than we are with some of the rapid testing. So, our accuracy, because we use DNA sequencing as the readout, is extremely high. So our sensitivity, our specificity, our accuracy is all going to be comparable to the RT-PCR based tests," said Troy Moore, chief scientific officer and co-founder of Kailos.

Once samples are collected, Moore said they using a pooling methodology for testing. They also took measures to ensure that their testing process wouldn't be hindered by supply chain issues, like accessing reagent.

"It's completely separated. We were very conscious of that when we were developing the tests because we initiated this work back in April or May when those problems were becoming incredibly apparent," Moore said. "So, we tried to make sure we were outside of any conflict with them.

Right now, this type of testing regimen is being used by HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology in Huntsville and Huntingdon College in Montgomery. But Moore said companies are free to reach out to them to get it set up.

"They can certainly do that today. We have some ongoing discussions with different groups here in the area about getting them stood up and running. It's a different mentality of testing," Moore said.

