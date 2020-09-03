Huntsville community speaks on nationwide eviction ban

In an effort to help those impacted by coronavirus and slow the spread of the disease the CDC announced an eviction ban for some renters through the rest of the year.

WAAY-31 shares who's protected under the directive and one person's concerns.

The CDC has power to issue rules like this to protect public health, but, it's getting a mixed response.

For people who aren't able to pay rent on time every month because the pandemic caused financial hardship, their rent is still due, just later.

That's one of the reasons one woman told us she's on the fence about it.

"It's going to end in Decmeber. Here we are in the holidays, and now these people are going to be out in winter with no homes. That scares me," said Susan Seavers, who filed for unemployment in March.

She told us she's thankful for the CDC's latest plan to help, but worries it's not enough.

To be protected from eviction for no payment renters have to meet for criteria.

You must sign documentation stating you don't make more than $99,000 a year or $198,000 for couples, your financial problems are caused by coronavirus.

You also have to demonstrate you tried to get government assistance to make payments.

You still have to pay rent at some point, but it doesn't clearly say when that is.

If a landlord goes against the ban, he or she could face criminal penalties.

But Seavers says she worries for what's to come at the end of the year.

"Landlords still have mortgages to pay and bills to pay. What are they going to do. Now are we going to have landlords facing foreclosures," she said.

Seavers told us she's thankful the measure will keep people in their homes, but she's worried about the long-term impacts.

"Right now we need to keep people in their homes and landlords, too. Not every landlord is a company. There ar some private homeowners and these are people we need to help," she said.

Before Tuesday's order, the Aspen Institute claimed 30 million to 40 million people were at risk of eviction.

Under the order, landlords can still evict tenants for other reasons that aren't related to payments.

It's up to local courts to decide which evictions the order applies to.