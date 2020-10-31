Huntsville community happy to have Halloween events outdoors

It's a Halloween unlike any other.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention making it clear that celebrating the traditional way just isn't safe.

However, several events were held Saturday evening with several precautions in place.

WAAY-31 spent the night at MidCity district to see how folks there are getting festive amid this pandemic.

Local health officials want people to celebrate holidays, like Halloween, in outdoor spaces to help minimize the risk of coronavirus.

Some people told us they're happy to do so because it helps them feel good not anxious about the virus.

"Definitely doing more things outdoors so when you do yoga, you can be 6-feet apart or coming to the camp, because you can still be around people but you're not in an enclosed space so that makes me feel a little more comfortable and I'm not breathing all the recirculating air. So just bundle up and get near a heater or fireplace," said Andrea and Kelli.

Andrea Rhodes and her friend Kelli Pelich spent their Saturday at MidCity enjoying all it has to offer.

The Camp hosted a family friendly and socially distant event for anyone who wanted a safer way to celebrate.

"We're still trying to make it as fun as we can but still do the safe distancing and everything like that," said Allison Hollingsworth.

The majority of counties in North Alabama, including Madison County, are at a high or very high risk for the spread of coronavirus.

This holiday, health officials urged people to hold event outdoors.

While at The Camp... masks were required and hand sanitizer stations were placed around the grounds.

There's also 6-feet markers everywhere to remind you to be distant from others who aren't in your group.

Manager, Allison Hollingsworth believes all these extra steps are worth it.

"It's been complicated and really hard at times but we're really trying to still give to the community as much as we can and make it safe and okay for everybody," she said.

Though social events look a little different...Andrea and Kelli are thankful they can still come out to have a good time.

"Regular stuff, maybe not like before... So we can still do the same things that we used to do before but with a little bit more caution," they said.