Huntsville clinic hosting drive-up coronavirus testing in December

Central North Alabama Health Services Inc. will host two more drive-up coronavirus clinics before the end of the year.

The testing events, on Dec. 17 and Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., are open to the public. CNAHSI has been working to make the testing accessible to everyone since the pandemic began.

Tests are free for uninsured individuals and no co-payment is required for those with insurance.

Paola Rios, CNAHSI's Marketing and Outreach Coordinator, says they’re seeing twice as many people come out for these clinics recently.

"People are asking us for the tests twice as much as we've been seeing in the past, and that's because cases in Alabama have gone up," Rios said.

Rios says the number of tests coming back positive is also on the rise.

"We have also seen that positive cases have increased. We were seeing that of all the tests we do, we were seeing a positivity rate of 6%, and in recent days, it has risen to 9%,” Rios said.

Results take around 3-5 days, although Rios says this time frame varies. She urges community members to take advantage of the upcoming testing events, especially with the holidays approaching.

"If you feel or think you are sick or infected with coronavirus, do not wait, come get tested. Don't go visit your loved ones, because the last thing you want to do is get them sick,” Rios said.

Rios says they plan to continue doing weekly drive-up testing in January. CNAHSI also offers testing at its health centers.

The event on Dec. 17 will be held at Calhoun Community College in Huntsville and on Dec. 31 at Athens Family Health Center in Athens. For more information on testing dates, visit CNAHSI’s Facebook page.