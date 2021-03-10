Huntsville churches discuss how they'll conduct services once mask mandate ends

As many of us wait to see who will require you to still wear a mask even after the statewide mandate ends on April 9, we learned some churches in Huntsville already have their minds made up.

WAAY 31 spoke with two pastors who say they'll be conducting their services with safety in mind, and why they decided to go that route.

Two pastors say the need for a mask will still be a must before you walk in the building. Even though they don't have to make a final decision for another month, they both just think it's too early to do away with it just yet.

"I'm going to continue the mask mandate for a while longer. I know Gov. Kay Ivey says no, and that's beautiful, but I still want to gradually work into that," said Terrell Harris, Jr.

Terrel Harris, Jr. is the pastor at True Light Church of God, and right now, they have both in-person and virtual services.

Even though Ivey is lifting the mask mandate on April 9, at his church, he says they'll be keeping the same practices of masking, social distancing and being clean.

Pastor Devins Jackson at Body of Christ Church is doing the same.

"I don't think we're going to be out of the woods and the numbers won't be where they need to be in order for us to say no mask," said Jackson.

Both places of worship told WAAY 31 since the governor made her announcement last Thursday, they saw a large increase in the number of people willing to come back into the sanctuary.

Pastors Jackson and Harris, Jr. say it's always good to see their church family, but before they completely allow everyone back inside, they need more time.

"Continue to have hope. Be patient. Things will get back to some sort of normalcy," said Jackson. "Continue enjoying yourself at home, but as the Lord moves on your heart, we're looking forward to you coming in-person," said Harris, Jr.

Both church pastors told us they will continue to speak with their staff and heads of the churches to see if there will be additional guidance or changes. Until then, they will continue to keep all COVID-related health guidelines in place.