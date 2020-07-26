Huntsville church leaders weigh in on coronavirus concerns in the church

Right now, under the "Safer at Home Order" churches have the go ahead to decide whether or not they'll have in-person services, drive through or virtual service.

WAAY-31 spoke to two different pastors.

One who decided to stop all in-person services and one who's opened their doors and is welcoming everyone in.

"We must protect the people. So we haven't opened back up, not even with discipline, because everybody's not truthful. Everyody's not going to come in here and tell you they've been around somebody that has covid-19. Just like people don't wear a mask," said George Boone.

Pastor George Boone is the pastor of New Life Christian Praise and Worship.

His doors have been closed since March for in-person services until the number of positive coronavirus cases goes down.

For now, he's all virtual.

He told us when he opens back up there will be a few changes.

He'll encourage the use of masks, take temperatures before stepping inside and inside, there will be barriers between seats.

"This is not going to affect their praise, it's not going to affect their worship," he said,

Boone is hoping with the statewide mask ordinance, it'll help the number of cases go down...because he misses his congregation.

But at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church, the pews are filled with church-goers.

However, it's had to more services so people can stay at least 6 feet apart.

"The masses are not crowded because what we have is a diagram where you can sit, where you can't sit, so there's social distancing," said pastor Joseph Lubrano.

Both pastors say they're watching the virus daily and say this is a learning lesson for all.