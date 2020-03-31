Huntsville changes bus routes due to coronavirus

The City of Huntsville is adjusting its Shuttle Bus schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Starting Wednesday, April 1, bus service will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday service is suspended, effective April 4.
“These changes will allow us to reallocate resources to comply with the State Health Department Order and still provide reliable, on time transportation services for our citizens,” said Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transit.
The city says when the coronavirus outbreak is over, service will resume as normal.
Handiride services continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
