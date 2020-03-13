Huntsville businesses, hotels feeling financial impact of coronavirus

Huntsville businesses and hotels are feeling the financial impact due to the coronavirus. One hotel has seen a loss of almost half a million dollars even before any cases of the virus were diagnosed in Alabama.

Charles Winters, Executive Vice President at Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau, says the lack of visitors and cancelled events hurts, but Huntsville's diverse economy makes it unique.

"We have corporate, we have government, we have military, manufacturing, so when one or possibly more of those sectors drop, the others have a tendency to pull the others up," Winters said.

On Friday, state officials confirmed the first cases of the coronavirus in Alabama. Even before the announcement, the National Children's Advocacy Center Conference and Association of the United States Army Conference were cancelled.

"Those two conferences combined are 7,000 attendees and right at $5 million to $6 million in economic impact," Winters said.

That revenue won't be coming to the area. Restaurants, businesses, and hotels already are feeling the impact of fewer visitors traveling to the area.

"I know our hotel in particular took a massive hit of close to half a million dollars in 24 hours," Pamela Williams-Gupton, with Embassy Suites Hotel, said.

Winters says this is something he's never seen before, but says working together will help get through it.

"This is of a scale that I have not experienced myself, I think its key that we all work together and do everything that we possibly can," Winters said.

