Huntsville businesses make plans for when Alabama's mask mandate is lifted

Alabama's statewide mask mandate will be lifted on April 9. While it won't be required everywhere in two weeks, it may be required in some places.

To require masks, or not to require masks? That's a question business owners across Alabama will have to decide once the state's mask mandate is lifted. However, some restaurant owners have already made up their minds.

“Right now, we’re planning on keeping that, just continuing to be safe," said Kristian Denis, the owner of Domaine South.

Denis said Domaine South will continue to do what makes her employees and customers feel safest, which is masking.

“I mean, it makes our staff feel safer, and while people are working on getting vaccinated and the staff is working on getting vaccinated, our priority is to keep everyone here safe.”

On top of masking, Domaine South will continue to limit their indoor dining capacity and continue their cleaning protocols.

Drakes in Huntsville has similar plans moving forward.

“Safety is our top priority here at Drakes, not only for our employees but for our guests that come in the door," said a manager at Drakes in Huntsville, April Mount. "We’re going to stay on the cleaning procedures we have in place, the six-foot spacings. Everything’s going to stay the same for us even though that mandate is going to be lifted.”

One difference between the two restaurants is Drakes will require employees to wear masks, but not their guests.

“I think it’ll be good for the employees to continue to wear their masks as well, because they’re around hundreds of people every day," said Mount. "The guests that come in, it’s up to them.”

Both restaurants said these plans are not set in stone and could change by the time the mask mandate is lifted. County leaders can still decide whether they want to have a mask mandate or not.