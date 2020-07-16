Huntsville business applies for 'Revive Alabama' grant for help with coronavirus expenses

Thursday, the application for a new small business grant opened.

The $100,000,000 program is called "Revive Alabama" and it's funded through the CARES Act.

Businesses can receive up to $15,000 for expenses incurred during the coronavirus pandemic.

Though dine-in sales have increased at Fire and Spice Tex Mex Smokehouse in Huntsville, sales at their food truck have decreased by 60%.

If the restaurant gets the grant, owners will put all their efforts toward revitalizing the business.

"Usually we have big events during the summer that just aren't happening, and we're still not allowed on NASA so that's one of the big things that we do," said Andrew Poux, co-owner of Fire and Spice Tex Mex Smokehouse.

Poux said applying for the grant for the food truck was even easier than the paycheck protection program they applied for to support their restaurant.

"It just used the same website that we normally do with our taxes so they already had all our information so it was just a few pages with a few questions and I think it took maybe 10 minutes, at most, to do it," he said.

Poux said they noticed a decline in customers last week when Madison County's masking order went into effect but said recently they've seen more people coming in.

He's not sure what did it, but he's happy to see more people.

"They understand now they've got to wear masks and it's not about us. We just have to make sure that we abide by the law," Poux said.

The $100,000 grant application deadline is midnight July 25.

To qualify for this grant a business can only receive the funds if they have not received federal assistance for the item they're claiming.

So for Fire and Spice, the PPP covered their restaurant expenses during the shutdown, and if awarded, Revive Alabama will help them keep their food truck business afloat.