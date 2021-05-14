Huntsville businesses adjusting masking policies after CDC changes guidelines for vaccinated people

Just 24 hours after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention ended almost all masking and social distancing recommendations, we wanted to see how some of the high foot traffic places in Huntsville are adjusting.

The CDC's guidelines are meant for fully vaccinated people, but in Madison County, many places are now making wearing a mask a personal choice, instead of the only option for everyone.

The CDC made the decision because they say we're seeing a decline in cases and more people are getting vaccinated.

"The masks changed but as far as cleaning, we're still on the same protocol," said Alaura Gordon.

Alaura Gordon is a manager at Altitude Trampoline Park and she says they recently changed their masking policy to allowing the customer to make their own decision on whether or not they want to...and they're not alone.

At Huntsville Escape Rooms they're also letting the customer choose.

They're still only allowing you to be in the room with your designated group to keep cross-contamination and anxiety of unknown people in your group low.

"We're not allowing mixed groups at this time and so whenever they book a room, it's completely for them," said Kristen Saint.

Cleaning procedures are still the same because Saint says even though we're trending in the right direction, cleanliness is still important.

"We clean in between each group with our cleaning solution, especially heavily touched items such as locks, the codes on the doors, the keys, anything like that," she said.

With Summer right around the corner, many places around downtown said they're seeing more and more people come in as a group or with family, and this has Gordon excited for what's to hopefully come soon.

"I feel like they feel a little safer now, but hopefully we get back to normal, back to our birthday parties, everything like that," she said.

Even though we still have a little bit longer to go and need more people vaccinated before we reach full immunity in the city, party host, Cole Collier can't wait to see you ready to jump at Altitude.

"If you're having a party here this summer, request me, Cole Collier as your party host," he said.

At Altitude, they WAAY-31 they've seen such a high volume of people in the last month, that they're going to start offering membership passes to help with the influx.

Other businesses Friday evening say they are gearing up for bigger events and special things because more people will be out and about for Summer.